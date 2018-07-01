UPDATE: Obama wins Michigan, Romney takes Alabama

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Barack Obama is the winner of the 16 electoral votes in Michigan -- the state that benefitted the most from the auto industry bailout. Michigan, where Mitt Romney's father served as governor, wasn't heavily contested by the two campaigns, though it did see some late GOP advertising.

Obama also won in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, battered last week by Hurricane Sandy.

Romney, meanwhile, has added Alabama's nine electoral votes to his column. Romney also captured the 38 electoral votes at stake in Texas, and added wins in Louisiana, Mississippi, Kansas, South Dakota, North Dakota, Arkansas and Wyoming. He also won at least four of Nebraska's five votes.

Obama won in New York, with 29 electoral votes. At last count, Romney has 153 electoral votes to Obama's 143.