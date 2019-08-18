UPDATE: Officials Investigate Death at The Greens

COLUMBIA — Medical examiners conducted an autopsy on the dead body found last Friday but have not found a cause. The examiners are waiting for further testing results including toxicology report.

The body was found at Greens apartment complex on Clark Lane in Columbia.

Columbia Police Department Public Information Officer Latisha Stroer told KOMU that the investigation is going on while they are waiting on autopsy results.

