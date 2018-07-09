UPDATE: Officials Release Cause of Lake of the Ozarks Electrocution

LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the cause of the electrocution of 13-year-old Alexandra Anderson and her 8-year-old brother, Brayden Anderson near a private dock at the 6.5 mile marker in the Gravois Arm of the Lake of the Ozarks Wednesday. Troop F Sgt. Paul Reinsch of the highway patrol said the dock was not "ground fault protected," causing electricity from devices on the dock to travel into the water.

This means there was no ground fault interrupter in the dock to "trip" electricity before it entered the water. As of 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sgt. Reinsch said the electricity possibly came from a boat lift on the dock. It also could have come from a pump used to power a water slide children used.