Update on Child Abuse in Missouri

COLUMBIA - Since the death of 3 year old Blake Litton, the Morgan County Prosecuting Attorney has charged both Blake's mother, Jamie Litton and Thomas Presley with 2nd degree murder. Despite the terrible death of Blake the Morgan County Sheriff's Department has not changed the way it investigates child abuse. The Morgan County Social Services Department says it investigates all child abuse hotline phone calls.

In 2010 Missouri had more than 56,000 reports of child abuse which is a 9.6% increase since 2009. Out of the 56,000 almost 8,000 kids were either being abused or ran the risk of abuse.

Rainbow House is the only children's shelter in the Columbia area and has been housing children for 20 years. Every year the rainbow house puts on the 'Masquerade Ball' to fundraise. Last year the event raised more than $40,000 and it is expected to beat that total this year.