Update on Tropicana Shooting

According to a press release from the Columbia Police Department, investigators are trying to locate witnesses with information about Thursday morning's shooting. They are not presently considered to be suspects but may have information that will assist with this investigation

For an image of the two individuals, see the picture in the KOMU Story Toolbox or click on the link to see the larger image.

Anyone with any information is requested to call CRIME STOPPERS at (573) 875-8477.