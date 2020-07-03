UPDATE: One arrested after early morning police chase

COLUMBIA — A man is in custody after a police pursuit Thursday morning.

At about 9:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to an apartment complex for a peace disturbance. Police started to pursue a man suspected of domestic violence.

Officers followed the man several blocks before stopping the chase. Officers later found the man had crashed on Stadium Boulevard and West Boulevard. He fled on foot, and was later found by police.

The man was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated and, after he is medically released, he will be transported to the Boone County Jail. He faces charges of domestic assault, drug trafficking, tampering, resisting arrest, burglary, kidnapping, careless and imprudent driving, leaving the scene and pending narcotic violations.

At least eight Columbia Police Department vehicles and several Boone County Sheriff's deputies were on scene, according to a KOMU 8 reporter on scene.