UPDATE: One dead after fatal motorcycle crash in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY- A Jefferson City man was killed Sunday after a fatal motorcycle crash that left one other man injured.

According to a press release, the incident occurred on the 1000 block of U.S. 50 West in Jefferson City just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

A preliminary investigation by the Jefferson City Police Department reported that a motorcycle driven by Gregory Detienne, 68, lost control and struck a guardrail face. Detienne's motorcycle reentered the highway and collided with another motorcycle.

Detienne was killed in the crash, the other driver was taken to University Hospital in Columbia for his injuries.

Crash investigators reported more motorcyclists were in the area and could provide information to help the investigation. Any witnesses to the crash are asked to call Jefferson City Police at (573)-634-6400.