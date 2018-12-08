UPDATE: One dead in Cooper County crash

COOPER COUNTY - One person was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Cooper County.

According to a Facebook post by the Cooper County Fire Protection District, the vehicle, which was driven by Willard E. Meyer, 95, reportedly rolled several times on Highway O south of Swan Road.

A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Meyer crashed as he was going around a curve, travelled off the right side of the roadway and struck a large rock and several trees before the car overturned.

Cooper County Fire Protection was called to assist Prairie Home Fire Protection District.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cooper County Coroner.

UPDATE: This story has been updated with further information from the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.