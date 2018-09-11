UPDATE: One dead, other driver charged in fatal car crash on Business Loop 70

COLUMBIA - A fatal car crash killed 39-year-old Sebastian Sneed Friday night.

The crash happened at Business Loop 70 and Eastland Circle, which is close to the Interstate 70 and Highway 63 interchange.

The accident happened at 8:42 p.m.

The vehicle occupied by Sneed and a 6-year-old child rolled over in a ditch north of I-70 westbound.

The other car involved in the collision was facing eastbound on Business Loop 70 East. Joshua Keller was the driver and only occupant of this car.

Sneed was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the collision. Keller and the child had minor injuries from the crash and were transferred to local hospitals.

Once Keller was released by the hospital, he was arrested on suspicion of the following charges: Murder in the second degree, Assault in the second degree, C&I Driving, Driving while Suspended/Revoked and for a Misdemeanor Warrant for Driving While Suspended/Revoked.

Keller was released to the Boone County Jail.