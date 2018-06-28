UPDATE: One fatality, two injured in car wreck on State Road Y

NEW BLOOMFIELD - A two-vehicle car wreck Saturday left one dead and two others injured, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The two cars collided head-on on State Road Y near County Road 365, engulfing the vehicles in flames.

Driver Ryan W. Kirk, 23, of New Bloomfield, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision. The other driver, Brett L. Arnzer, 28, of New Bloomfield, was transported by ambulance to University Hospital with serious injuries, along with his 7-year-old passenger.

When KOMU 8 arrived to the scene the majority of the fire had been put out, but puffs of smoke were still rising from the vehicle. State troopers and both the New Bloomfield and Southern Boone County fire departments were assisting in putting out the fire and clearing the crash.

Traffic was held up for several hours on the stretch of road.

(Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the latest information and to reflect that the Southern Boone County Fire Protection District, not the Boone County Fire Protection District, responded the the crash.)