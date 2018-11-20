UPDATE: One in custody after homicide in Camden County

CAMDENTON - Camden County Sheriff's deputies said a suspect is in custody in connection with a homicide early Monday morning.

Christine Zahn, 47, has been arrested and charged for shooting a 33-year-old male acquaintance, according to Sheriff Tony Helms.

Detectives have not released the name of the victim, as family members have not been notified yet.

Helms said the victim and Zahn had an on-again, off-again relationship. Zahn claims the victim aggressively moved toward her, causing her to shoot him. Helms said they are not investigating this as motive for self-defense and found inconsistencies in Zahn's story.

Deputies said the shooting happened at a house just north of Greenview around midnight.

Deputies said the investigation was ongoing.

Zahn is in jail with her bond set at $500,000 and charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action, said Helms.

There is no evidence of drugs or alcohol in the homicide. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

[Editor's note: This is a developing story. KOMU 8 News will continue to update it as more information becomes available.]