UPDATE: One injured in Jefferson City shooting

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police officers continue to investigate a shooting that injured one man around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a man yelling for help on the 100 block of Boonville Road. Police have identified the victim as 26-year-old Bernard Hoffman. He suffered a single, non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Hoffman was transported to the St. Mary's Medical Center and then transferred to to University Hospital. At this time, Hoffman is not cooperating with investigators.

There is currently no new information about the suspect or information tying Hoffman to the area.

This investigation is ongoing.

