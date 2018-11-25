UPDATE: One injured in nine-unit Columbia fire

COLUMBIA - Nine units were on the scene of a fire this afternoon on Anita Court in Columbia.

"It's a pretty significant fire," Columbia Assistant Fire Chief Brad Frazier said.

One person was hurt in a fall while evacuating the building, but the injury was not burn-related. They were transported to an area hospital.

One firefighter was treated at the hospital for heat exhaustion.

Dennis Moore Jr. lived in one of the units that went up in flames. He was supposed to move out on Thursday.

"We were gonna come tomorrow morning to get my stuff," Moore said. "I was, like, 'all my stuff is gone, I have nothing'."

The Columbia Fire Department had buses on the scene to get occupants out of the heat and provide them with water.

Two investigators were on scene, Assistant Fire Marshal Shawn McGruder and Assistant Fire Marshal Jim Pasley.

A press release from the Columbia Fire Department says the investigators determined the fire was started on a front deck on the lower level and was due to improperly discarded smoking materials.

The report says that 50 percent of the building will be considered as a total loss.

Eleven units from the Columbia Fire Department responded to this call.