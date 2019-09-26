UPDATE: One killed in shooting near McBaine Avenue in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Columbia police are investigating a homicide after receiving reports of shots fired Wednesday night.

It happened near the corner of McBaine Avenue and Duncan Street in Columbia around 8:15 p.m.

There’s a heavy police presence on Duncan Street in central Columbia. At least 15 officers are spread across the street in a straight line walking with flashlights @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/wcFfVKvIMB — Cory Johnson (@coryjohnsontv) September 26, 2019

At least 15 officers responded to the scene, along with a Crime Scene Investigation unit and K-9 units. Officers blocked off McBaine Avenue from Duncan Street to Lynn Street for 40 minutes.

Police are starting to clear some of the crime scene tape. McBaine Avenue from Duncan to Lynn Streets was blocked off for at least 40 minutes. A neighbor said he heard six shots fired @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/mBqm22u9Jp — Cory Johnson (@coryjohnsontv) September 26, 2019

Only one officer remains on the scene. There were K-9 units, the Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and multiple officers with guns drawn just a few minutes ago. An officer told me one male was transported to University Hospital with life threatening injuries @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/dElKapoX2f — Cory Johnson (@coryjohnsontv) September 26, 2019

According to a press release from the Columbia Police Department, the victim was identified as 23-year-old James D. Hickem. He was pronounced dead at University Hospital.

CPD said there is no suspect or additional information and the investigation is ongoing.