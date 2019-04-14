UPDATE: One man dead after shooting in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - Some neighbors on Hickory Street say they are frustrated after a shooting early Saturday morning left a 20-year-old man dead.

The Jefferson City Police Department said officers found the man suffering from a gun shot wound. Police said he died at the hospital.

Mike Lester said he saw the body near his driveway after he heard gunshots near a neighbors' party.

He said he's been working with the city to fill abandoned property and improve nuisance ordinances.

"I think it is a problem that in a residential neighborhood huge parties like that can happen on a regular basis," Lester said.

Aaron Ballew, who has lived on Hickory Street for one years, said he's frustrated with the amount of violence in his community.

He said his wife was forced out of her home during a standoff between police and another man with a gun.

"It's very scary," said Ballew. "My wife and I are 50 years old. I don't want to live around this stuff."

He said he plans on moving after Saturday morning's shooting.

Police said they are also investigating a police chase and another possible shooting.

Officers said they chased a car early Saturday morning and found narcotics and a stolen firearm on the driver after their pursuit.