UPDATE: One man injured in Columbia shopping center shooting

4 days 11 hours 59 minutes ago Monday, August 26 2019 Aug 26, 2019 Monday, August 26, 2019 4:17:00 PM CDT August 26, 2019 in News
By: Trinidy Thompson, KOMU 8 Digital Producer and Claire Bradshaw, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Columbia police responded to a call of a shooting in a shopping center parking lot Monday afternoon. Police said they originally thought it was a robbery, but it turned out to be a drug deal.

The incident happened at 3:40 p.m. at the Stadium Shoppes on Stadium Boulevard and West Worley Street. 

Columbia police said one man was shot. Officers found him in the parking lot with non-life threatening injuries to his leg. Emergency crews took the man to the hospital.
According to a press release, the victim and witnesses gave little information to CPD. Detectives determined the victim was selling a marijuana cartridge for a vape pen and the buyer shot the victim during an argument.
The victim told police he would not share information and signed a document stating he would decline any prosecution. 
CPD said there is no suspect information to share.

