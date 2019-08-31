UPDATE: One man injured in Columbia shopping center shooting

COLUMBIA - Columbia police responded to a call of a shooting in a shopping center parking lot Monday afternoon. Police said they originally thought it was a robbery, but it turned out to be a drug deal.

The incident happened at 3:40 p.m. at the Stadium Shoppes on Stadium Boulevard and West Worley Street.

Columbia police said one man was shot. Officers found him in the parking lot with non-life threatening injuries to his leg. Emergency crews took the man to the hospital.

According to a press release, the victim and witnesses gave little information to CPD. Detectives determined the victim was selling a marijuana cartridge for a vape pen and the buyer shot the victim during an argument.

The victim told police he would not share information and signed a document stating he would decline any prosecution.

CPD said there is no suspect information to share.