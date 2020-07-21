UPDATE: One person dead after semi collision on I-70

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a semi- truck crash that left the driver dead late on Sunday night, according to a release from the Columbia Police Department.

According to the release, a semi- truck traveling east on I-70 veered right off the roadway while approaching North Stadium Boulevard at approximately 10 p.m. Sunday night.

The semi collided with the guard rail, continued to move forward, then collided with the support pillar for the Stadium Boulevard/I-70 bridge, according to the release.

According to the release, the driver, identified as Namara Dinegde, 48, of Kansas City, Mo., died. Dinegde was wearing a seat belt, according to the release.

According to the release, it is unclear if alcohol or drugs were involved and the investigation is ongoing.

----------

East bound lanes of I-70 were shut down Sunday night after a semi- truck collision.

According to a tweet sent out by the Columbia Fire Department around 11 p.m. Sunday evening, there was an extrication crash at the 124 mile marker.

The CFD shared one tractor trailer was involved in the collision.

CFD working an extrication accident at the 124 mm of 1-70. East bound 1-70 is closed at this time. One tractor trailer involved pic.twitter.com/cy3nxvRYLr — Columbia_Fire (@Columbia_Fire) July 20, 2020

The Columbia Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and Missouri Department of Transportation also responded to the incident.

There are currently no reported injuries from the collision.