UPDATE: One person found dead In Callaway County house fire

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Firefighters battled a house fire Saturday night about a mile and a half north of Steedman.

In a Facebook post, the Callaway County Sheriff's Office said a person was found dead in a home in the 9000 block of State Road CC. The individual was transferred to Boone-Callaway County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office is continuing to assist the Callaway County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation. No foul play is suspected, the Callaway County Sheriff's Office said.