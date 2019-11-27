UPDATE: One person shot at Cole County Jail

JEFFERSON CITY- One subject was shot at the Cole County Jail Monday evening.

So far, no other weapons have been found in the jail, according to a news release. Officers and deputies from the surrounding areas helped the Cole County Sheriff's Department search every cell.

CCSD posted on its Facebook page around 7 p.m. that the subject shot has non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

According to the post, no officers were involved. The investigation is still going as they interview inmates, reexamine video and review procedures.