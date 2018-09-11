UPDATE: One Student Shot at High School in Taft, Calif.

By: Associated Press

TAFT, Calif. (AP) — One student has been shot at a high school in Taft, Calif., a community in the southern San Joaquin Valley.

Kern County sheriff's spokesman Ray Pruitt also says a suspect is in custody and is believed to be a student.

The shooting was reported at Taft Union High School around 9 a.m. Thursday.

The sheriff's spokesman says the wounded student was flown to a hospital in Bakersfield.

Pruitt says it's believed a shotgun was used in the attack.

Taft is a community of about 7,000 some 120 miles northwest of Los Angeles.