UPDATE: One suspect arrested after Douglass Park shooting

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police arrested one suspect in relation to the shooting that took place at Douglass Park Friday night.

According to a press release, Gerrod Taylor, 19, of Columbia was taken into custody Friday night. He was arrested on three charges; Unlawful Use of Weapon, Assault in the First Degree and Armed Criminal Action.

A 33 year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to the leg as a result of the incident.

CPD also issued a correction that the incident occurred at 8:55 p.m. Friday night. They originally told a KOMU 8 reporter that the incident occurred at 9:12 p.m.

The shooting occurred several hours after the Juneteenth celebration was scheduled to end.

Previous coverage of the shooting can be found here.

[This is a developing story and KOMU 8 News will continue to update it as more information becomes available.]

