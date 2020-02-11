UPDATE: One suspect still at large after police pursuit in Montgomery City

MONTGOMERY CITY - One suspect is in custody and one is still at large after a police chase resulted in a crash on Sunday.

According to the Montgomery Police Department Facebook post, the pursuit ended in a crash at the intersection of 19 and 161.

Police say the men were last seen running west toward the railroad tracks and that they are unaware of their current location.

Residents are encouraged to lock their vehicles and homes at this time.

Police ask that anyone who sees anything or anyone suspicious call 911.