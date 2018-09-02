UPDATE: One woman has died after her vehicle caught on fire at Bear Creek Trail

COLUMBIA - A 40-year-old woman died from her burn injuries on Friday after flames engulfed her vehicle on Thursday at Creasy Springs Road, Bear Creek Trail.

According to a release from the Columbia Fire Department, fire crews arrived on the scene and observed a vehicle fully engulfed in flames and a person with significant burns outside the vehicle on the ground.

The victim was transferred to University Hospital. The vehicle was extinguished and suffered major damage. No additional injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Investigators are working with the Columbia Police department to determine the cause of the fire.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the most recent information.]