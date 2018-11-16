UPDATE: Our Lady of Lourdes bus involved in crash Thursday morning

BOONE COUNTY - Two buses carrying students and staff from Our Lady of Lourdes Interparish School was involved in a crash Thursday morning.

According to a letter from the school, a car spun out on the Missouri River Bridge causing both school buses to brake suddenly to avoid it.

The second bus was rear-ended by a semi truck. An ambulance took one student to the MU Women's and Children's Hospital. A mini bus took seven other students and a teacher to the hospital. All of them have been released.

All students were taken back to the school to be checked out by medical staff and then released to their families.

[KOMU 8 will has updated this story with the most recent information.]