UPDATE: Overnight shooting in downtown Columbia sends one to hospital

COLUMBIA- An overnight shooting sent one to the hospital early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the intersection of Locust and 8th Streets in downtown Columbia at about 12:45 in the morning.

According to a press release, a 38-year-old male was shot but left the scene before police arrived.

Police determined the victim was taken to a local emergency room with non-life threatening injuries before they arrived. No other injuries were reported.

There is currently no suspect in custody.

A sergeant on scene confirmed to KOMU 8 News that a man was lying in the street with a gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story, check back later for more information.