UPDATE: Overturned semitrailer on I-70 stopped traffic, spilled planks of wood

COLUMBIA - A semitrailer overturned on I-70 under the U.S. Hwy 63 bridge, spilling planks of wood across the interstate.

According to the Columbia Fire Department around 3:30 p.m., eastbound lanes on I-70 were closed.

By 4:40 p.m., Boone County Joint Communications reported traffic was moving slowly.

MoDOT's traffic map showed at 4:20 p.m. the road was closed due to the crash. It estimated the backup would take about an hour.

KOMU 8 producer took video of the crash. Around 12 people were working on clearing wood.

A viewer sent KOMU 8 News this photo of the crash.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. on Saturday, according to a Boone County Joint Communication news release.

