UPDATE: Owner Says SUV in Fatal Ohio Crash was Stolen

WARREN, Ohio (AP) - The owner of an SUV that flipped into a pond with a load of teens in Ohio says the vehicle had been stolen.

Six teens died in the crash Sunday morning in the Ohio city of Warren, while two others managed to escape from the wreckage.

The State Highway Patrol says the sport utility vehicle's owner met with police Monday and filed a theft report, saying it was stolen in the city.

State police earlier had said that no one in the group had permission to take the vehicle.

Investigators also now say that none of the teens were wearing seat belts.

The dead were 14 to 19 years old. Authorities said the SUV was speeding when it hit a guardrail.