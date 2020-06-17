UPDATE: Pedestrian seriously injured in hit and run in Centralia
CENTRALIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a pedestrian hit and run on Twitter Tuesday night.
A person was seriously injured when hit by a black SUV on Lakeview Street at Orchard Street in Centralia. MSHP patrol tweeted about the incident around 8:45 p.m.
By 10:20 p.m., the suspect's vehicle was found.
UPDATE: Suspect vehicle has been FOUND. It was spotted near Fayette and stopped on Highway 124 by a Howard County Sheriff’s Deputy. Thank you!— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) June 17, 2020
Victim has been transported to hospital. No update on condition. More info will be posted on our website: https://t.co/zLvODZxVPr
The victim was transported to the hospital.
UPDATE: Centralia Leaving The Scene Of An Injury Crash — Pics of suspect vehicle. Texas plates GXG5073— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) June 17, 2020
If you spot this vehicle call *55 or 911. #MidMo #BooneCounty pic.twitter.com/wAnQQsywye
[This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.]