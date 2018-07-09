UPDATE: Plane Problems May Have Caused NV Crash

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- An official says there are indications that mechanical problems caused a World War II-era fighter plane to plunge into the grandstands at a Nevada air show, killing at least

three people.

Mike Houghton, president and CEO of Reno Air Races, made the remarks at a news conference hours after the crash in Reno that sent at least 54 people to the hospital.

Killed in the crash was the pilot, 74-year-old movie stunt pilot Jimmy Leeward, and at least two others.

Houghton says it's too early to know for sure what caused the wreck, but said there appeared to be a "problem with the aircraft that caused it to go out of control."