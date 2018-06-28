UPDATE: Police Arrest 17-Year-Old in Jefferson Junior Parking Lot Assault

COLUMBIA - Columbia police made an arrest Wednesday evening in an afternoon assault at Jefferson Junior High School.

Police said 17-year-old Marquez Marshall turned himself into authorities after almost three hours on the run.

Police told KOMU 8 News Marshall confronted a school employee in the parking lot and punched her in the face when she wouldn't give up her car keys.

School officials put the school on temporary lockdown around 3:30 p.m. but police said most of the students had already left for the day.

That's the second lockdown in as many weeks. On October 23rd, a police foot chase detoured into the high school and the school district briefly placed the school on lockdown.

As for Wednesday's incident, Marshall was arrested for robbery and assault.

The victim was treated at a local hospital.