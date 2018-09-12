UPDATE: Police Arrest Second Suspect for Garth and Texas Shooting

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department Street Crimes Unit arrested Moises Rodrigo Guillen around 5:40 p.m. on Friday at The Links apartments on Clark Lane.

Guillen is in custody on a $300,000 cash only warrant, which was issued Friday morning for his alleged involvement in the shooting at Garth and Texas Avenues on Wednesday afternoon.

He is being charged with first degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. The investigation is still ongoing and additional arrests are possible.

Also on Friday, another suspect was arraigned in that shooting.

Judge Michael William Bradley appointed a public defender for Coty Galbreath and entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. Galbreath now faces a new arraignment July 12.

Columbia Police arrested 23-year-old Coty Galbreath Thursday morning. Sgt. Joe Bernhard said Galbreath was dropped off at a local hospital by someone else. The hospital identified Galbreath to the police as the victim of a gunshot wound, and officers arrested him there.

Galbreath has a lengthy history of shooting-related arrests and convictions.

On November 9, 2007, Columbia police arrested Galbreath for a shooting near Downtown Optimist Park. Galbreath was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, and was sentenced to five years probation.

On December 24, 2008, Galbreath was arrested again by the Boone County Sheriff's Department for a shooting in the 1400 block of Boone Industrial Boulevard. A 16-year-old was shot by someone in a passing car, and Galbreath was charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and endangering a child. He eventually pleaded guilty to second-degree assault on July 13, 2009 and received a nine year prison sentence. Bernhard told KOMU 8 News on Thursday he was not certain when Galbreath was released from jail.

Bernhard would not say what connected Galbreath to the shooting on Texas and Garth Wednesday afternoon due to ongoing investigation.

Police investigators found 27 bullet casings at the two streets' intersection. Police said the two vehicles were involved in the shooting - a black SUV and a blue Chrysler - were both found abandoned and with gunfire damage. Investigators said the bullets came from three different weapons.