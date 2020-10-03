UPDATE: Police arrest subject near shots fired incident in south Columbia

COLUMBIA- UPDATE- 6:50 p.m.: Columbia police arrested Dajon Gulley, 23, of Columbia for the charges of felon in possession of a firearm and resisting arrest in the parking lot of McDonald's located at 500 East Nifong Boulevard.

According to the CPD press release, officers were dispatched at 1:34 p.m. to a report of shots fired near the 3900 block of Buttonwood Drive.

Around 2 p.m., officers were flagged down by a witness in the area who reported a Black male wearing a white hoodie and white shorts appeared to be carrying a heavy object that was concealed in his pocket, which the witness thought was a gun.

Officers saw an individual that fit the description described walking toward McDonald's. The officers also saw the weighted object described.

Gulley fled on foot and attempted to hide behind a vehicle that was occupied by an adult female and juveniles.

Police saw Gulley attempt to throw an object under the vehicle before he jumped inside the vehicle.

Officers detained Gulley after he resisted arrest. He was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The firearm was seized as evidence. Several shell casings were located in the area of Buttonwood Drive.

No injuries are reported at this time.

At this time, it's not clear if Gully was directly involved in the shots fired incident. This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about these incidents are encouraged to contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.

ORIGINAL: Columbia police are currently investigating a shots fired incident in south Columbia.

A KOMU 8 reporter saw multiple CPD vehicles, about 10 scene markers and crime scene tape at The Lyfe @ Missouri apartment complex, located at 3904 Buttonwood Drive.

The reporter said he heard 10 to 12 gunshots in the area.

There were also at least seven police vehicles and a University Hospital ambulance nearby at a restaurant located at 500 East Nifong Boulevard.

According to a CPD sergeant, there is no suspect or victim information available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. KOMU 8 will continue to update as we learn more.