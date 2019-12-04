UPDATE: Police confident in Lamine River search area for Mengqi Ji Elledge

Police say Joseph Elledge drove through these surrounding counties on the day of Mengqi Ji's disappearance. Anyone with information is asked to call Columbia Police at (573) 874-7652, or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.

COOPER COUNTY - Authorities spent the better part of Tuesday searching an area of the Lamine River for missing Columbia woman Mengqi Ji Elledge.

The search will continue Wednesday.

The Columbia Missourian reports after the search was called off Tuesday that police spokesman Jeff Pitts declined to say if any progress was made.

The Mid-Missouri Sheriff's Dive Team confirmed with KOMU 8 it scheduled a dive in the river to search for Mengqi Ji Elledge near the Highway 41 bridge on Tuesday.

I’m along the Lamine River in Cooper County, where multiple police agencies are searching for missing woman Mengqi Ji Elledge. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/ppG8inaJ9a — PERRI (@PerriMStewart) December 3, 2019

The Columbia Police Department is in charge of the investigation. Department officials told KOMU 8 News they were confident they were searching the right area. The department also hasn't said what evidence prompted searching the Lamine River.

They are not currently searching anywhere else.

Police used a large crane to remove debris from the water.

Crews have been working all day lifting branches out of the river with a large crane. They are hoping that clearing the branches will help divers find something.



Tune in at 5 and 6pm to see what this search looks like. @KOMUnews — PERRI (@PerriMStewart) December 3, 2019

Columbia city officials said the bridge would have only one lane open and the public access area would be closed to allow room for a staging area for diving equipment.

The area was also designated a no-fly zone and drones are prohibited.

Law enforcement dove into the Lamine River last Tuesday after following a number of leads in her disappearance, including information obtained from her husband, Joseph Elledge, who is considered a suspect in the case.

The dive team shared these photos on its Facebook page of the initial search last week.

Joseph Elledge told detectives during an interview that he had taken a drive through rural areas of surrounding counties on the day of his wife's disappearance.

This information led dive teams to searching a section of the Lamine River in an attempt to find Mengqi Ji, who was reported missing in early October.

Last month, law enforcement asked hunters and other outdoors enthusiasts to keep an eye out in rural areas of Boone County and surrounding areas.

Mengqi Ji is a Chinese woman with brown eyes and black shoulder-length hair who typically wears it in a bun. She is approximately 5'1"- 5'3" and weighs approximately 105 pounds, police said.

She has been missing for more than a month.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbia Police at (573) 874-7652, or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.