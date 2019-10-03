UPDATE: Police confirm armed robbery at Columbia restaurant

COLUMBIA - Police confirmed they are investigating an armed robbery at the McDonald's on Stadium Boulevard early Monday morning.

According to a press release, two suspects with guns went into the restaurant shortly after 3 a.m. and demanded money. After employees said they didn't have access to the store safe, one of the suspects hit an employee with his gun. Both suspects then ran off. The employee got a minor injury and was treated at a hospital.

A man who identified himself as an employee of the restaurant spoke to a KOMU 8 reporter on the scene.

This is what the scene looked like just about an hour ago. Police have left. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/AwRsDRHqbX — Natalie Sopyla (@nataliesopyla) September 30, 2019

He said that two men came into the restaurant and pushed over a woman before demanding the keys to the safe.

The manager of the restaurant called police before the suspects escaped.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652 or Crimestoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.