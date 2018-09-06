UPDATE: Police Crack Down on Drunk Driving Over Holiday Weekend

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department will hold a sobriety checkpoint Friday between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

The department said it is increasing its efforts to rid the roadways of intoxicated drivers. The police department is participating in the statewide "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign." The department said it will increase patrols for impaired drivers by setting up the sobriety checkpoints.

Columbia Police Sgt. Curtis Perkins said there will be a briefing at 9 p.m. and the sobriety checkpoint will go live at 10 p.m.

For the past two years, the 4th of July weekend has been the deadliest time of the year to be on the road, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Over the 4th of July holiday last year, there were 491 deaths nationwide, and 43 percent of the accidents involved alcohol. In Missouri, impaired drivers contribute to more than 25 percent of all traffic fatalities annually.

During the sobriety checkpoint last year, there were two misdeameanor arrests for driving while intoxicated with alcohol, one arrests for driving with a suspended or revoked license and one arrest for driving without a license. About 148 vehicles were checked during the checkpoint.

Perkins said the department has noticed an increase in drunk driving arrests over the 4th of July weekend in the past.

Police said motorists encountering the checkpoint should expect minimal delays.

