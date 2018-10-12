Update: Police detonate explosive device found near Red Roof Inn

COLUMBIA - Employees with the Red Roof Inn in Columbia alerted police Monday night of a potentially explosive device found near the property. Police later confirmed the device was capable of of doing damage.

Kris Martin said he found the device at a construction site and brought it to the Red Roof Inn where he is staying.

"I picked it up and couldn't let it go because I thought of you and every body else around the world and all the kids. And I didn't know if someone would light it, and it go boom so I turned it into the office, and I told them they needed to turn this into someone," Martin said.

The front desk of the Red Roof Inn called police at around 5 p.m. Staff also set off fire alarms to evacuate the building.

According to Officer Latisha Stroer, the Columbia Police Department Bomb unit, the Columbia Fire Department bomb unit, the Mid-Missouri Bomb Squad, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the FBI were all on the scene.

A robot that studies bombs entered the building at around 7:45 p.m. The robot brought the explosive device out of the motel and police rendered it safe at 8:30 p.m.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to include the most current information.