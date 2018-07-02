UPDATE: Police ID man shot, killed by officer in Springfield

Police responded to the report on Friday of two armed people trying to break into a shed. Police say the officer saw a man later identified as Oleson in the front of the home and chased him to the backyard. Police say the officer shot Oleson after he displayed a handgun. The officer was not hurt.

Oleson was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he died.

Police have not released the name of the officer who shot Oleson.