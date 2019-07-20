UPDATE: Police identify 5 victims in St. Louis apartment deaths; suspect sought

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police have identified five people who were found dead inside a St. Louis-area apartment over the weekend.

Police say the victims are Ronald Brewster Jr., 40, Rodney Holt, 37, Rondall Mullin, 65, Derrick Penny, 54, and James Penny, 54.

Police haven't released information about potential suspects or motives, or said how the victims were killed. They also have not said why they were all in the apartment.

St. Louis County police say a sixth person who had stayed overnight at the apartment near Dellwood discovered the bodies around noon Saturday.

Police Chief Jon Belmar said no arrests had been made and asked for information from the public, adding, "Somebody out there knows what happened."