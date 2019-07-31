UPDATE: Police identify body found behind Columbia's Furniture Row
COLUMBIA-Police confirmed the identity of a body found in northeast Columbia as Ryan Barry, 42, from Kirksville.
Barry's body was found in a parking lot behind the Furniture Row retail store off Vandiver Drive Monday morning.
Officers discovered Barry's body around 7 a.m. Monday. Police are still investigating the cause of his death.
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. Please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS to remain anonymous.
