UPDATE: Police identify body found in Moberly
MOBERLY - Moberly police have identified the body found at the intersection of Highway 24 and Robertson Road Sunday afternoon.
Police identified the body as 52-year-old Terri L. Hilgar of Cairo.
Police said the cause of death is unclear, but as of now, they do not suspect foul play.
Police said the investigation is ongoing. The Randolph County coroner has requested an autopsy, scheduled for late Monday or early Tuesday morning.
