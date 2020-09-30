UPDATE: Police identify body found in Moberly

2 years 3 months 2 weeks ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 9:29:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News
By: Blake Sammann, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

MOBERLY - Moberly police have identified the body found at the intersection of Highway 24 and Robertson Road Sunday afternoon. 

Police identified the body as 52-year-old Terri L. Hilgar of Cairo. 

Police said the cause of death is unclear, but as of now, they do not suspect foul play.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. The Randolph County coroner has requested an autopsy, scheduled for late Monday or early Tuesday morning.

