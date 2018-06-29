UPDATE: Police Identify Officer Injured in Motorcycle Crash

JEFFERSON CITY - The police officer involved in the motorcycle crash Thursday is stable and improving according to Jefferson City Police Captain Doug Shoemaker.

Shawn Dumsday is a 15 year veteran of the police department and is currently in the Traffic Unit.

Shoemaker said Monday that Dumsday had serious injuries, but he has stabilized and is working through recovery and rehabilitation.

The Jefferson City Fraternal Order of Police has started an injury fund account for Dumsday's family at Jefferson Bank.