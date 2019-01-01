UPDATE: Police identify pedestrian struck on U.S. 63

COLUMBIA - Columbia police say a pedestrian died after he was struck on U.S. 63 early Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, 44-year-old Jason L Harvey, of Lake Ozark, was standing in the southbound driving lane near the Prathersville exit when he was hit by a vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Tate said it was not known why Harvey was walking in the lane. The release said he was wearing dark clothing.

Tate said, at this point, officers are not pursuing any charges, but a final determination will be made when the investigation is complete.

"At this point, there is no indication that speed or alcohol or drugs or any indications that anybody was driving in a careless manner," Tate said.

The release said the driver was coming around a curve when he saw Harvey. The driver was not able to avoid hitting him, police said.

Both southbound lanes of U.S. 63 were closed while police investigated.

Tate said the investigation could take a couple of weeks to complete.

Boone County Joint Communications received the call about the crash around 6:45 a.m., Tate said.