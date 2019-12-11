UPDATE: Police identify suspect accused of robbing Moberly store at gunpoint

MOBERLY - Police confirmed the identity of a man accused of robbing a gas station at gun point Saturday.

Officers confirmed Shawn K. McCormick, of Huntsville, is charged with first degree robbery.

Police arrested McCormick around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

In photos posted to the department's Facebook post, the suspect is holding a gun with his face partially covered at Bratcher's Fuel. McCormick was seen wearing a mask.

"Detectives believe it was another hoodie with holes cut in it, not underwear as got started on the internet," Sgt. Mark Arnsperger told KOMU 8 News.

The post described the suspect as a white man in his mid-20's, wearing a gray piece of fabric over his face, a dark colored "Real Tree" hoodie, jeans and black Nike tennis shoes.

Officers said the suspect left the gas station in a mid-2000's car, possibly with a Chevrolet Impala body style.