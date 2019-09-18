UPDATE: Police identify victim in Clark Lane pedestrian crash

COLUMBIA - A seventeen-year-old is dead after being hit by a car while walking on Clark Lane late Monday night.

Police said 17-year-old Claudine Nibigira of Columbia was walking eastbound near the 3600 block of Clark Lane just after 10 P.M. Monday night, when a silver Infiniti driven by Tamara J. Lewis of Lawrenceville, Georgia struck her. Nibigira was pronounced dead at the scene.

Columbia Police Department, Columbia Fire Department and Boone County Sheriff's Office closed both lanes of Clark Lane in Columbia around 10:30 p.m. after responding to a call about a car striking a pedestrian. Clark Lane was closed from Woodland Springs Court to Hanover Boulevard.

Police said it is unclear if Lewis was speeding. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected in the crash.

KOMU will update when more information is available about the investigation.