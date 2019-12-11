UPDATE: Police identify Welcome Inn homicide victim

1 day 37 minutes 43 seconds ago Tuesday, December 10 2019 Dec 10, 2019 Tuesday, December 10, 2019 2:45:00 PM CST December 10, 2019 in News
By: James Stanley and Spencer Humphrey, KOMU 8 Digital Producers and Destinee Patterson and Michael Van Schoik, KOMU 8 Reporters
loading

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department confirmed it was conducting a homicide investigation after a shooting at the Welcome Inn on North Providence Rd. early Tuesday morning.

Police confirmed officers found 36-year-old Marceino Carlous Moore, of Columbia, unresponsive with a gunshot wound in a car in the hotel's parking lot just before midnight.

Authorities have not yet located a suspect.

Officers could be seen investigating a beige SUV in the hotel parking lot. There were also officers at the I-70 Eagle Stop on North Providence Rd.

Police had the SUV towed away from the scene around 5 a.m.

Nearby neighbors and business owners said they were concerned that it happened so close.

One business owner near the hotel, who wanted to remain anonymous, said crime at the hotel has begun scaring customers away. He said he is afraid people are beginning to associate the area and its businesses with crime.

"I hope city council or somebody will step in soon," the business owner said.

This is not the first time the hotel has been associated with crime. Just since 2016, the hotel has been the scene of murders, kidnappings, robberies and numerous shots fired calls.

Most recently, a couple was accused of sex trafficking out of the hotel. In 2018, Renee Collins pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking her daughter, who had mental disabilities.

Collins' boyfriend, William Thomas Jr., also pleaded not guilty to his charges of rape and attempted rape. The girl was taken into protective custody.

One woman, Debbie Graves, who lives near the motel previously told KOMU she sometimes doesn't feel safe in her neighborhood.

“My door stays locked 24 hours a day, and it’ll be like that for as long as I live here," Graves said. "You can’t even let your kids play outside anywhere.”

Back in May 2017, 34-year-old Jaclyn A. Rose pleaded guilty to the murder of Gregory J. Moore.

Moore was found dead, by himself, in a room with apparent gunshot wounds.

In April, KOMU also conducted a Target 8 Investigation that discovered more than 16 sex offenders were living at Columbia's Welcome Inn.

The Target 8 also found this was within 1,000 feet of some child day care centers.

Anyone with information on may call Columbia Police at (573) 875-TIPS or (573) 875-8477.

More News

Grid
List

Officials: Jersey attackers are suspects in earlier killing
Officials: Jersey attackers are suspects in earlier killing
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said at a news conference with other officials Wednesday... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, December 11 2019 Dec 11, 2019 Wednesday, December 11, 2019 2:11:00 PM CST December 11, 2019 in News

Petition created to halt 'Ceres' from returning back to Capitol building
Petition created to halt 'Ceres' from returning back to Capitol building
JEFFERSON CITY - The bronze statue that has sat atop the Capitol for nearly 95 years is causing controversy. ... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, December 11 2019 Dec 11, 2019 Wednesday, December 11, 2019 2:01:00 PM CST December 11, 2019 in News

Day seven in the search for missing Columbia woman
Day seven in the search for missing Columbia woman
COOPER COUNTY - The banks of the Lamine River look different Wednesday. During previous days of the search for... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, December 11 2019 Dec 11, 2019 Wednesday, December 11, 2019 12:53:00 PM CST December 11, 2019 in News

Pulaski County in search of suspect who fled on foot
Pulaski County in search of suspect who fled on foot
COLUMBIA - Pulaski County Deputies are looking for Austin Tabor after receiving several calls about stolen vehicles Sunday. At... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, December 11 2019 Dec 11, 2019 Wednesday, December 11, 2019 12:38:00 PM CST December 11, 2019 in News

Tolton Catholic High School announces search for new leadership
Tolton Catholic High School announces search for new leadership
COLUMBIA — Father Tolton Catholic High School announced its search for new leadership Wednesday, more than a month after the... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, December 11 2019 Dec 11, 2019 Wednesday, December 11, 2019 12:08:00 PM CST December 11, 2019 in News

Marceline, Missouri: Part of Walt Disney's story
Marceline, Missouri: Part of Walt Disney's story
MARCELINE - Tucked into a small part of Linn County sits Marceline, Mo. and the Walt Disney Hometown Museum. ... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, December 11 2019 Dec 11, 2019 Wednesday, December 11, 2019 11:00:00 AM CST December 11, 2019 in News

State troopers recover body of missing man at Lake of the Ozarks
State troopers recover body of missing man at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Divers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol recovered the victim's body at 1:10 p.m. in... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, December 11 2019 Dec 11, 2019 Wednesday, December 11, 2019 10:08:00 AM CST December 11, 2019 in News

Boone County League of Women Voters celebrates 100th anniversary
Boone County League of Women Voters celebrates 100th anniversary
COLUMBIA - On Wednesday, the Boone County League of Women Voters is celebrating 100 years since its founding. The... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, December 11 2019 Dec 11, 2019 Wednesday, December 11, 2019 3:45:00 AM CST December 11, 2019 in News

Missouri lawmakers to push for modernized HIV bill
Missouri lawmakers to push for modernized HIV bill
JEFFERSON CITY - Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle will come together for a press conference over Missouri's HIV-specific... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, December 11 2019 Dec 11, 2019 Wednesday, December 11, 2019 3:40:00 AM CST December 11, 2019 in News

EmVP: Family packs lawn with 50 Christmas inflatables
EmVP: Family packs lawn with 50 Christmas inflatables
COLUMBIA - The Hughes' family puts together their Christmas jigsaw puzzle in their front yard around Thanksgiving every year. It's... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, December 10 2019 Dec 10, 2019 Tuesday, December 10, 2019 10:39:00 PM CST December 10, 2019 in Continuous News

State Supreme Court upholds death sentence for Jefferson City man
State Supreme Court upholds death sentence for Jefferson City man
COLUMBIA - The Supreme Court of Missouri unanimously upheld a death sentence ruling Tuesday against a Jefferson City man who... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, December 10 2019 Dec 10, 2019 Tuesday, December 10, 2019 9:36:00 PM CST December 10, 2019 in News

Ryan Ferguson awarded more than $5 million from insurance companies
Ryan Ferguson awarded more than $5 million from insurance companies
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Court of Appeals ruled in favor of awarding $5.3 million to Ryan Ferguson. The court... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, December 10 2019 Dec 10, 2019 Tuesday, December 10, 2019 8:30:00 PM CST December 10, 2019 in News

Eldon community frustrated with city budget spending after four cuts
Eldon community frustrated with city budget spending after four cuts
ELDON - Four city workers in Eldon are left in the dark after they have been notified by the city... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, December 10 2019 Dec 10, 2019 Tuesday, December 10, 2019 7:36:00 PM CST December 10, 2019 in News

CPS releases report on alleged racial taunts during football game
CPS releases report on alleged racial taunts during football game
COLUMBIA – Columbia Public Schools released its investigation summary into the Battle High School vs. Jackson R-2 varsity football game.... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, December 10 2019 Dec 10, 2019 Tuesday, December 10, 2019 7:23:00 PM CST December 10, 2019 in News

Legislation filed to increase gas tax
Legislation filed to increase gas tax
COLUMBIA - Four state lawmakers have pre-filed legislation to raise Missouri's fuel tax in 2021. The tax is currently... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, December 10 2019 Dec 10, 2019 Tuesday, December 10, 2019 7:13:00 PM CST December 10, 2019 in News

Missouri organizations partner to donate nearly 70,000 pounds of pork
Missouri organizations partner to donate nearly 70,000 pounds of pork
COLUMBIA - Nearly 70,000 pounds of pork will be going to Missouri families after a donation from the Missouri Pork... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, December 10 2019 Dec 10, 2019 Tuesday, December 10, 2019 6:39:00 PM CST December 10, 2019 in News

Premature birth rates on the rise, Milk Depot looks to keep helping
Premature birth rates on the rise, Milk Depot looks to keep helping
JEFFERSON CITY – The Central Missouri Mother's Milk Depot opened in early spring of 2019. Now, as premature baby rates... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 10 2019 Dec 10, 2019 Tuesday, December 10, 2019 3:05:00 PM CST December 10, 2019 in News

Missouri Supreme Court hears arguments for Planned Parenthood funding ban
Missouri Supreme Court hears arguments for Planned Parenthood funding ban
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday for Planned Parenthood's fight with the state over funding. ... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, December 10 2019 Dec 10, 2019 Tuesday, December 10, 2019 2:58:00 PM CST December 10, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 48°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4pm 45°
5pm 42°
6pm 40°
7pm 38°