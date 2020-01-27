UPDATE: Police investigating shots fired from car on Business Loop 70

COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a shooting between two cars, which started at a roundabout on Business Loop 70 Sunday afternoon.

No injuries were reported, but officers with Columbia Police Department say they are still searching for the other car involved. Police described the suspect vehicle was described as a small red sedan with a rear spoiler and was last seen traveling eastbound on I-70.

Officers found several shell casings in one SUV and near the roundabout.

The SUV’s windows were broken and has multiple bullet holes on its left side. Police arrested the man who they believe was driving the car for a different incident not related to the gunfire.

According to a release, David Preston Clark, 31, of Columbia was arrested and charged for possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and no additional information can be provided at this time.