UPDATE: Police investigating suspicious incident in west Columbia

COLUMBIA - Police found the man related to a suspicious incident that happened early Friday afternoon in a west Columbia neighborhood.

On Saturday morning, an update was made to the post on the "Neighbors" app by Ring saying the man who was driving the van is "believed to have been legitimately trying to do a good deed for a random child."

The anonymous post said that police looked into the incident and concluded that no further investigation is necessary.

KOMU 8 News has reached out to CPD to confirm the status of the incident.

The incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. on Highland Drive, where a Ring doorbell camera caught it in video. In the video, a man in a van on the street appears to ask a boy near the doorbell camera to come to the vehicle. At the end of the video, a woman yells at the man and asks what he's doing.

The video was posted to Ring's website using the company's "Neighbors" app.

Police did not confirm any details of the incident other than to say where and when they took the report.