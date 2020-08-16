UPDATE: Police looking for Columbia Mall shooting suspects

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police have identified two suspects investigators say are involved in the shooting at the Columbia Mall Tuesday night.

Christopher Mullins, 31, and Davion Gross, 23, both of Columbia, are wanted for first degree assault and armed criminal action.

In a press release, CPD asked for help from the public in locating the suspects.

CPD described Mullins as a black male, 6 feet tall and weighs 165 pounds. Mullins has tattoos on his left arm and right forearm. Gross is a black male, 5’8 and weighs 170 pounds with tattoos on both arms.

Columbia Police responded to reports of shots fired Tuesday night outside of the Columbia Mall that resulted in one injured person. The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the mall in front of Level Up Entertainment, according to CPD public information officer Brittany Hilderbrand.

If you know their whereabouts or see them, call 911 immediately or call CrimeStoppers at 875-TIPS to remain anonymous. Police warn not to approach the men. CPD considers them armed and dangerous.

