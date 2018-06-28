UPDATE: Police make arrest in attempted Osage Beach armed robbery

OSAGE BEACH - Authorities took into the custody the suspect from an attempted armed robbery Tuesday at an Osage Beach fast food restaurant.

A news release from the city of Osage Beach said the suspect placed an order and went to the first window at McDonald's on Osage Beach Parkway and paid. Then he brandished a handgun and demanded money from the cashier around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The cashier shut the window, walked away and the suspect drove off, the city said. No one was hurt.

Osage Beach police, with assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Camden County Sheriff's Office, took the man into custody around 6:30 p.m.

Police previously said they had located the suspect's vehicle outside of the Osage Beach city limits.