UPDATE: Police make arrest in connection to Aspen Heights Parkway shooting

3 weeks 3 days 5 hours ago Saturday, December 15 2018 Dec 15, 2018 Saturday, December 15, 2018 4:40:00 PM CST December 15, 2018 in News
By: Caitlin McCarthy, KOMU 8 Reporter & Ethan illers, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police made an arrest in connection to Saturday afternoon's shooting in the 3800 block of Aspen Heights Parkway where a 19-year-old woman was shot.

According to a news release, police arrested 20-year-old Jaylen James of Columbia. James was arrested on charges of second degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with physical evidence. 

At around 2:40 p.m. Saturday, police said they were notified about the woman who had a gunshot wound to the forearm; it was reported as an accidental shooting.

"The original call was that it was an accidental gunshot wound," Sgt. Michael Hestir said. "Upon our investigation we're not sure yet and we want to confirm that before we let go of the crime scene."

The woman was taken to the hospital, but her injures were not life-threatening, police said.

The investigation continues. 

